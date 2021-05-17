You can now schedule an appointment at Gwinnett tag offices

Gwinnett County residents can now make an appointment instead of standing in line at the tag office.
Appointments can be made up to two weeks in advance and are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except at the Lawrenceville tag office, which is closed on Mondays.
The tax commissioner’s office is encouraging residents to use the mail or online or kiosk services to renew tags, pay insurance fines or change an address. In-person appointments can be used for title work and other complex transactions, a statement from the office said.
To make an appointment, go to www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/appointments, find a tag office location, click “Make an Appointment,” select tax or tag service and the date and time, then complete the contact form.
Once an appointment has been made, a text message confirmation with a link to cancel if needed will be sent.
“Customers no longer have to wait in line when they need to visit a tag office,” Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter said in a statement. “They can use our website to set an in-person appointment at the office most convenient for them and avoid the wait entirely.”