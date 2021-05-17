You can now schedule an appointment at Gwinnett tag offices

Appointments can be made up to two weeks in advance and are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except at the Lawrenceville tag office, which is closed on Mondays.

The tax commissioner’s office is encouraging residents to use the mail or online or kiosk services to renew tags, pay insurance fines or change an address. In-person appointments can be used for title work and other complex transactions, a statement from the office said.