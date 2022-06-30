ajc logo
Woman indicted for messages sent to Henry County commissioner

A Stockbridge woman was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in June for allegedly harassing Henry Commissioner Dee Clemmons, who is seen here in a 2019 photo.

A Stockbridge woman was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in June for allegedly harassing Henry Commissioner Dee Clemmons, who is seen here in a 2019 photo.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Henry County grand jury earlier this month indicted a woman for allegedly harassing a commissioner in the south metro Atlanta community.

Tynya Faucet Jones, 43, was indicted on June 16 of terroristic threats, harassing communications and stalking in connection with emails and social media posts she made in reference to Henry Commissioner Dee Clemmons in February.

Jones was arrested June 7 and remained in jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

Clemmons, reached Thursday morning, declined to comment on Jones’ indictment because the case is pending.

News of Jones’ arrest comes after another Henry commissioner, Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, received a three-year restraining order Monday against a former sheriff’s candidate. Harrell said Marion Calhoun harassed her for more than a year on Facebook with threatening posts that went far beyond disagreements over Harrell’s leadership.

In Jones’ three-count indictment, authorities charge she threatened via electronic communication to “commit a crime of violence” against Clemmons in early February. The indictment said Jones used language such as, “Your cremation” and “I declare you will get beat up for your evil heart.”

No trial date had been set for Jones as of Thursday morning.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

