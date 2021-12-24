Hamburger icon
What to learn for 2022 from metro Atlanta challengers facing incumbents

South Fulton mayor-elect Khalid Kamau takes a selfie with board member Jill Lindsey on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
South Fulton mayor-elect Khalid Kamau takes a selfie with board member Jill Lindsey on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Khalid Kamau even a few years ago was an unthinkable candidate — a Democratic Socialist in his 40s with a neck tattoo he hopes means “faith” in Chinese — but now he’s mayor-elect to South Fulton’s 100,000 residents.

There’s something else notable about his victory: Getting to that finish line first meant defeating incumbent William “Bill” Edwards, the city’s founding mayor and former county commissioner of 14 years representing the Southside.

Municipal contests are nonpartisan, but political experts say races like South Fulton’s show Democrats and incumbents may need to tread lightly in 2022 — there’s no room for error or scandal in the gubernatorial and congressional campaigns.

Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political scientist said turnover is caused by a mix of dissatisfaction with existing politicians and an increased thirst for innovative ideas. Add that to a prevalence a group of internet-savvy progressives and you get change.

But that comes with a catch.

“Democrats need to be careful,” Bullock said. “Those on the left may be very loud and insistent, but that’s probably not the path that would lead to Democratic success statewide.”

There were many attempted, and some successful, changeovers this election cycle.

There was the hot mayoral race in Tucker between incumbent and former chairman of the DeKalb GOP Frank Auman and Robin Biro, who was a field director for Democratic President Barack Obama’s 2008 run. Auman’s victory disappointed many Democrats who felt they had a shot, which in itself is a surprise for that Republican stronghold in DeKalb County.

ExploreElection brings first wave of change to young DeKalb city

Bullock, known around the state as a top political scientist, grew up in Tucker. He said challenges coming from the left need community dissatisfaction to counter partisan loyalty.

Fulton will have six new mayors: Atlanta, Fairburn, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and South Fulton. That means about 840,000 (or three out of every four) county residents will have a new person running their city.

Of those six cities, challengers in Fairburn, Roswell and South Fulton bested an incumbent. Those cities have roughly 215,000 residents, which is about 20% of the county’s population.

Those cities has many demographic differences, but all three electorates selected a new mayor. One storyline is that all three mayoral contests featured a leader implicated in a scandal.

In Fairburn, former Mayor Mario Avery easily defeated sitting Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst. The incumbent handled so many dust-ups, including an AJC investigation showing she required workers come to city hall early in the pandemic, that she had the council hire a $30,000 image consultant for the city of 16,000 residents.

South Fulton has weathered everything from firing its municipal court judge for allegedly bullying staff to a slander lawsuit resulting from a council member accusing a colleague of threatening her with a Taser. Kamau was among those who tried and failed to remove Edwards along with a council woman from office in 2019 because of a controversial development deal. Kamau garnered 59% of the vote this time around.

ExploreSouth Fulton drama a rude awakening after dream of new city

And there’s Roswell — which tends to vote more Republican than most of Fulton — where about 60% of voters selected Kurt Wilson over incumbent Lori Henry. Wilson challenged Henry on the extreme mismanagement of a road project that cost the city millions of dollars.

Ripples of change also reached the council level. Roswell incumbent council members Matt Judy and Marie Willsey, who have publicly disagreed with Henry less than other members, also lost their seats this cycle.

The clearest examples of progressives beating incumbents can be seen on the Atlanta City Council. Joyce Sheperd and Cleta Winslow, each with decades of experience on council, were beaten by fresh faces in the Southside.

ExploreLongtime Atlanta City Council members ousted in runoffs

Jason Dozier bested Winslow to represent District 4, a role she’s held since 1994. Antonio Lewis, 34, ruined 69-year-old Sheperd’s effort for a fifth term representing District 12.

Like Lewis, Kamau is from his city. Kamau was born in a house on Skyview Drive, he told the AJC just nine days after his victory. He is now one of the most notable Democratic Socialist mayors in the country.

Even if they don’t hold Kamau’s beliefs, Bullock said, many voters may link Democrats with the progressive ideals held by Democratic Socialists. However, that’s a tough sell for Democrats running statewide.

“You can’t promise to honor all of the requests that [progressives] make of you because to do that would be counter-productive,” he said. “You’d end up alienating more voters than gaining.”

Kamau said he didn’t have trouble explaining his political views of Democratic Socialism to residents while he was campaigning. “I was unapologetic about my values,” he said.

“And that works there,” Bullock said, “but South Fulton I would argue is not representative in the state of Georgia.”

South Fulton mayor-elect Khalid Kumud selects some toys with Old Merchant Association members. The organization celebrated the annual toy drive event at its headquarters on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

South Fulton mayor-elect Khalid Kumud selects some toys with Old Merchant Association members. The organization celebrated the annual toy drive event at its headquarters on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
South Fulton mayor-elect Khalid Kumud selects some toys with Old Merchant Association members. The organization celebrated the annual toy drive event at its headquarters on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bullock said Democrat leaders need to make an argument of “a half-loaf vs. crumbs” and remind progressives that Democrats are the alternatives to Republicans.

“You probably don’t want to do anything to feed that narrative from the right that you’re a Socialist,” he said.

Kamau said he already feels pushback, especially considering the majority of the council didn’t back his mayoral run.

“You don’t beat a machine and the machine shuts down,” he said.

Bullock said Republicans aren’t immune to this situation, with some acting as adherents to former President Donald Trump and others trying to chart more of a middle course. He advises caution heading into 2022.

“Both parties have a chance of being pulled too far from the mainstream to win in a broader context,” he said.

Fulton county run-off election goes off without any problems

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

