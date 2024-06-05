Metro Atlanta

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Warmer temperatures with some sunshine later

6 hours ago

Some areas of North Georgia woke up to rain, but there should be plenty of sunshine later in the day in metro Atlanta.

“There’s less rain this morning than yesterday and certainly what we saw Monday, so things are trending in the right direction,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Atlantans should wear short sleeves as they head out the door with morning temperatures in the mid 70s. By the afternoon things should be even hotter than Tuesday, as temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Keep an umbrella handy because afternoon showers are possible, which is typical as summer approaches.

“Clouds will eventually break, the sun will come out and temperatures will climb,” Monahan said.

Thursday should be more of the same, with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the upper 80s. By Friday, the humidity should drop as drier conditions roll in, leading to cooler mornings and sunny skies.

Monahan said more rain is expected on Sunday when the humidity returns.

