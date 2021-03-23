Warnock to keynote annual Clayton County Chamber gala

The event, whose theme is “Forward Together,” is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, 2020 Convention Center Concourse, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“We are excited to have Senator Warnock participate in this year’s annual gala,” Valencia Williamson, the chamber’s president & CEO, said. “Traditionally, the dinner has centered around networking and honoring our members for their accomplishments, but given the challenges our business community continues to face due to the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, we were compelled to add a servanthood leadership element to this year’s event.”