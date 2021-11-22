Warming stations open to metro Atlantans facing freezing temperatures

Atlanta and Gwinnett County will offer warming stations to anyone in need of respite from frigid nights.
Gwinnett will open its stations from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. beginning Monday when outside temperatures dip down to 35 degrees or below. Residents who visit the stations can warm up, eat a meal and get some rest.
The region experienced chilly weather on Monday, with nighttime temperatures expected to drop below freezing in Atlanta for the first time since February, Channel 2 Action News reported.
County officials will post notices for evenings that the warming stations will be open on social media and on its website. Cobb and DeKalb counties usually open stations, but local officials have not announced any times for this year.
The City of Atlanta will offer an emergency warming center at the Old Adamsville Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW on Monday from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Transportation will be provided at 11 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW.
Warming station locations in Gwinnett County:
- Gym at Best Friend Park, located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross, GA 30071
- Buford Senior Center, located at 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford, GA 30518
- Centerville Senior Center, located at 3075 Bethany Church Rd., Snellville, GA 30039
- Lawrenceville Senior Center, located at 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
- Activity building at Shorty Howell Park, located at 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, GA 30096
