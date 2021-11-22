ajc logo
X

Warming stations open to metro Atlantans facing freezing temperatures

Atlanta and Gwinnett County will offer warming stations to residents on Monday as temperatures drop below 35 degrees. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Caption
Atlanta and Gwinnett County will offer warming stations to residents on Monday as temperatures drop below 35 degrees. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Atlanta and Gwinnett County will offer warming stations to anyone in need of respite from frigid nights.

Gwinnett will open its stations from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. beginning Monday when outside temperatures dip down to 35 degrees or below. Residents who visit the stations can warm up, eat a meal and get some rest.

The region experienced chilly weather on Monday, with nighttime temperatures expected to drop below freezing in Atlanta for the first time since February, Channel 2 Action News reported.

County officials will post notices for evenings that the warming stations will be open on social media and on its website. Cobb and DeKalb counties usually open stations, but local officials have not announced any times for this year.

The City of Atlanta will offer an emergency warming center at the Old Adamsville Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW on Monday from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Transportation will be provided at 11 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW.

Warming station locations in Gwinnett County:

  • Gym at Best Friend Park, located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross, GA 30071
  • Buford Senior Center, located at 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford, GA 30518
  • Centerville Senior Center, located at 3075 Bethany Church Rd., Snellville, GA 30039
  • Lawrenceville Senior Center, located at 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
  • Activity building at Shorty Howell Park, located at 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, GA 30096

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Wilkins
Follow Tyler Wilkins on twitter

Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES: State, defense present closing arguments in Arbery murder trial
11m ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Nov. 22)
21m ago
5 takeaways from a week of mayoral debates
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top