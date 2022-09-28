Waffle House closures signal Hurricane Ian’s danger

Explore Hurricane Ian Live Tracker

The little-known “Waffle House Index” is reportedly one of the many ways the Federal Emergency Management Agency tracks approaching storms and other emergencies.

Basically, according to Marketplace’s Elly Yu, because many Waffle House locations are in states vulnerable to hurricanes and other tornadoes, and because WaHo “prides itself” on being open all of the time, FEMA reckons things must be very bad when the restaurant acquiesces to the weather.