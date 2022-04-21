Voices of King podcast continues with Ralph David Abernathy III

Getting arrested at the age of 6 or 7, was just something COULD HAPPEN, when you’re the child of a civil rights icon.
Ralph David Abernathy III, a former Georgia state senator and namesake son of a civil rights icon, describes in an interview with the AJC in 2008, how intimately close his family was with the King family.
As a news project for the 40th anniversary of King’s death, Abernathy III was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories.
We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.
Perhaps one of the more emotionally interviews we conducted in this series, Abernathy III, shared the dynamics of the relationship between his father and Dr. King. Abernathy III died in 2016.
Along with Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.
Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office