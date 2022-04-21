ajc logo
X

Voices of King podcast continues with Ralph David Abernathy III

Ralph David Abernathy III

Combined ShapeCaption
Ralph David Abernathy III

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Getting arrested at the age of 6 or 7, was just something COULD HAPPEN, when you’re the child of a civil rights icon.

Ralph David Abernathy III, a former Georgia state senator and namesake son of a civil rights icon, describes in an interview with the AJC in 2008, how intimately close his family was with the King family.

As a news project for the 40th anniversary of King’s death, Abernathy III was one of 13 people that The AJC sat down with to record their stories.

We are re-releasing these interviews as a 13-part podcast hosted by Multimedia Journalist Ryon Horne.

Perhaps one of the more emotionally interviews we conducted in this series, Abernathy III, shared the dynamics of the relationship between his father and Dr. King. Abernathy III died in 2016.

Voices of King

Along with Earl Caldwell, Andrew Young, Tyrone Brooks, Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King III, Xernona Clayton and Bernice King, and those who have left us — Abernathy, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, Kathryn Johnson — each gives us a glimpse, through their relationships with King, inside the making of history.

Each episode will be made available through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter, but you can also subscribe to “The Voices of King” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process4h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
3h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
2h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
6h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
6h ago
April 21, 2022 Tucker - DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks to members of the press during a news conference outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the shooting outside a skating rink earlier this month that left 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson severely injured. DeKalb County police announced the arrest at a news conference. No motive was released. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
2h ago
The Latest
‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
4h ago
South Fulton to open new park on Earth Day
5h ago
Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top