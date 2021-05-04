U.S. Olympic wrestling team to train in Alpharetta

Bardis is an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry. Currently he is Chairman and CEO of ShareMD, which acquires real estate for medical office space. He served as assistant secretary for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump Administration and resigned in 2018, months after the resignation of former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Speaking to his passion for wrestling, Bardis said, “I have had a long-standing engagement and love of the sport. It is truly an honor to be associated with this U.S. Olympic Team.”

When the Alpharetta training camp ends, the wrestlers will travel to compete in the 2021 Pan American Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 27-30.

In the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Pan American Championships, the wrestlers will compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines, the statement said.

The wrestling team’s visit to Alpharetta will feed city tourism, Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

“We feel so honored to host our country’s best wrestlers and are eager to show them our Awesome Alpharetta hospitality, Rodgers said. “Not only will they get to train at a world-class facility at The Cooler, but they will also have the opportunity to shop, dine, play and stay in our beautiful community.”