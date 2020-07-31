Update on COVID-19 testing site coming to Sandy Springs

Scheduling information has been updated for a COVID-19 mobile testing site in Sandy Springs.
The free pop-up site will operate on the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church campus at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle, form 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 5, and 7. Appointments are encouraged, but residents can receive a test without one.
The testing is being conducted by a group called Organized Relief Effort, in partnership with Fulton County and Fulton County Board of Health.
The site will be open outside the church activities center.
To schedule an appointment visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Test Scheduling website at covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/.
Appointments can also be made by calling or texting 404-613-8150, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Testing site operations are subject to change, according to a statement from Sandy Springs. Visit coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta to confirm the site information on the day of testing.
Fulton County Board of Health will call patients to provide results, the statement said. Patents can also obtain results by emailing fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with their name and date of birth; or call 404-613-7295, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.