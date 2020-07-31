Update on COVID-19 testing site coming to Sandy Springs

Appointments can also be made by calling or texting 404-613-8150, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Testing site operations are subject to change, according to a statement from Sandy Springs. Visit coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta to confirm the site information on the day of testing.

Fulton County Board of Health will call patients to provide results, the statement said. Patents can also obtain results by emailing fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with their name and date of birth; or call 404-613-7295, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.