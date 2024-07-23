Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Metro Atlanta

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Chance for showers and storms at any time

By
30 minutes ago

We’re staying on trend in metro Atlanta with a chance for downpours at any time Tuesday.

“We’ve had a lot of rain last week. We had rain over the weekend. We have more rain coming,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By Friday, the area could see up to three inches of rain.

As for today, “it’s going to be one of those days like yesterday with kind of a tropical sky,” he said. “You’re probably going to see those downpours developing on the horizon, you’re also at times going to see blue sky above.”

Temperatures are staying below average, too. Today’s high will top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the rain and cloud cover.

We’ll see the same pattern on Wednesday, and again on Thursday and Friday, just with a bit more rain possible on those days.

Rain chances dip slightly over the weekend, but we can still expect scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday and into early next week.

Temps will stay in the 80-degree range for the foreseeable future.

