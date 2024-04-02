TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Breezy, cloudy before strong storms tonight

That cool air will dip down into North Georgia over the next few days, and “because we’re going to have that transition from very warm temperatures that feel like May to temperatures that are more like March, we’re going to — in between — see at risk for severe storms,” Monahan said.

The first line of storms is expected to reach the metro around the evening hours, but stronger storms with the potential to become severe will arrive closer to midnight. The severe weather threat, which is at a Level 2 of 5, will linger into Wednesday’s early morning hours.

A corner of far northwest Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms, which means those areas will have a 10% chance of a tornado developing within 25 miles of any given point. The metro will have a 5% chance of seeing a tornado within that same radius.

“It’s kind of like baking a cake,” Monahan said. “You have to have all the ingredients for that cake to turn out as expected, and with severe weather, all the ingredients are kind of on the table here ... with all that fuel and energy for storms — warm air, humid air and a cold front moving in — this front and the storms along it, aren’t gonna weaken very much.”

The main concern for these storms is for damaging wind gusts, hail and the possibility of seeing a brief, spin-up tornado.

“We’re likely going to have some trees and powerlines come down, some power outages tonight,” Monahan said. “A good reminder during the day, charge those devices. Make sure they’re at 100% before these storms come in. You might lose power in your neighborhood tonight.”

