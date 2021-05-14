Trio of Fulton County cities will seek new tax to fix water system

Seven members of the state legislature who represent Fulton County signed a May 3 letter imploring Kemp to sign the bill, which had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.

The legislators warned they wanted “to avoid a national news story similar to what we’ve seen in Flint, Michigan, especially in light of the proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the hotels and other attractions.”

They detailed the risk: College Park alone has 5,400 hotel beds — and East Point water goes around the world because it is frozen by Ready Ice, which supplies ice to Delta flights departing Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said Friday it’s beyond them now.

“We will leave the decision to the voters,” she said.