TRAFFIC ALERT | Serious crash blocks lanes on I-75 in Cobb

A serious crash is causing a major traffic headache on I-75 in Cobb County.
All southbound lanes past Ga. 5 are blocked, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Two northbound lanes are also blocked.
🚨RED ALERT Cobb Co: Bad crash still has I-75/sb completely closed past Hwy 5 (Exit 267). 2 left lanes blocked I-75/nb. Big jam both ways. Use Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy. Express Lanes still pointed southbound for those with a Peach Pass. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/dcmbWjWj3m— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 31, 2024
The crash was reported just after 10 a.m.
Motorists with a Peach Pass can use the Express Lanes, which are still pointed south.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
