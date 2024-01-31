Metro Atlanta

TRAFFIC ALERT | Serious crash blocks lanes on I-75 in Cobb

ajc.com

By
16 minutes ago

A serious crash is causing a major traffic headache on I-75 in Cobb County.

All southbound lanes past Ga. 5 are blocked, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Two northbound lanes are also blocked.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m.

Motorists with a Peach Pass can use the Express Lanes, which are still pointed south.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top