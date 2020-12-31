Top Henry police officials get COVID-19 vaccine

Four of Henry County’s top law enforcement officers have taken the COVID-19 vaccine to encourage others to take the safety precaution.
Henry County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Ash, Henry Police Chief Mark Amerman, Henry Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland and Henry Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Rodney Wiggins received the vaccine earlier this week, the county said.
Amerman said it was about leading by example and showing his officers that the vaccine shot is safe to get.
”I think it is important that I start and lead by example for the men and women of the Henry County Police Department,” Amerman said. “I think that it is important for everyone who can possibly get vaccinated to do so, so we can beat this virus and get back to normal.”