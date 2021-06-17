ajc logo
To recruit workers, Fulton County Schools launches mobile office

Fulton County Schools is deploying its first mobile recruitment vehicle. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Schools
Fulton County Schools is deploying its first mobile recruitment vehicle. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Schools

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County Schools is rolling out a new tactic in its effort to hire new employees.

The district this week announced the debut of a recruitment bus that will visit job fairs, colleges, high schools and other locations where officials can meet candidates and help them apply for jobs within the state’s fourth-largest school system.

The mobile office is built out of a retrofitted special needs bus. Prospective employees can use the wireless technology inside the bus to apply for jobs, and staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The district is currently hiring bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and also has other positions to fill.

