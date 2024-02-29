THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Very cold, dry and breezy Leap Day

The highs today and Friday will be much lower than the springlike 70s we’ve gotten used to, too. Today we will top out in the mid 50s, and on Friday, we might not make it out of the 40s.

“Now, if this is too cold for you, one thing I want to remind you now, as we get closer, officially, to the start of spring, these returns of winter weather, they’re getting shorter and shorter. They don’t last very long,” Monahan said.

By the weekend, we’ll be back in the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Back to Thursday, we’ll still have some breeze around, but not as bad as Wednesday’s winds that toppled trees and knocked out power for some across the metro.

“Yes, it is still breezy right now and it’s gonna stay gusty ... but nothing like yesterday,” Monahan said.

And there’s no rain in the forecast today. Overnight, though, there may be a few showers that pop up ahead of more widespread rain that arrives on Friday morning.

“It’s going to be a soaker,” Monahan said. “No storms, no severe weather, no thunder or lightning or anything, but chilly and rainy and wet for your Friday.”

That rain will linger a bit into the first part of the weekend, but the trend will be for dryer, warmer weather as we finish off the weekend and head into next week.

