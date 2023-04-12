X

Thursday Clayton sheriff’s forum cancelled after candidate’s family death

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A Thursday forum for the two candidates for Clayton County sheriff was cancelled on Wednesday because of the death of a family member of one of the competitors.

The team for interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Jr. earlier this week posted on social media that Leon Allen Sr., the junior Allen’s father, had died.

“Levon Allen Sr. Father of Sheriff Levon Allen Jr. passed away today into eternal rest,” the younger Allen’s team posted on former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s Facebook page. “Please keep the Sheriff and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The junior Allen faces Clarence Cox in an April 18 runoff to replace Hill as the south metro Atlanta county’s top lawman. Hill was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment, a breach of the use of the devices.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to Mr. Allen at this very difficult time,” the group 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, a co-sponsor of the event with Georgia Stand Up, said in announcing the cancellation.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages1h ago

Credit: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

LISTEN: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 DNC
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs
2h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
9h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
9h ago

Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages from Jan. 6 committee
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

Appeal of zoning for public safety training center denied
38m ago
Survivor Ilse Reiner to speak at Holocaust remembrance in Atlanta
7h ago
Credit scores shed some medical debt; critics say it’s only partial help
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
12h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top