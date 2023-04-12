Thursday Clayton sheriff’s forum cancelled after candidate’s family death

A Thursday forum for the two candidates for Clayton County sheriff was cancelled on Wednesday because of the death of a family member of one of the competitors.
The team for interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Jr. earlier this week posted on social media that Leon Allen Sr., the junior Allen’s father, had died.
“Levon Allen Sr. Father of Sheriff Levon Allen Jr. passed away today into eternal rest,” the younger Allen’s team posted on former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s Facebook page. “Please keep the Sheriff and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The junior Allen faces Clarence Cox in an April 18 runoff to replace Hill as the south metro Atlanta county’s top lawman. Hill was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment, a breach of the use of the devices.
“Our hearts and condolences go out to Mr. Allen at this very difficult time,” the group 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, a co-sponsor of the event with Georgia Stand Up, said in announcing the cancellation.
