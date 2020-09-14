X

Three north Fulton cities offering free COVID-19 testing

Free mobile testing for COVID-19 are offered this week in Milton Sandy Springs and Roswell. The three cities saw some increase in new cases from Aug. 21-Sept. 4, according to a Fulton County Department of Health report. Pictured, Adrienne Clark, a registered nurse and founder of Qualified Quacks, a medical house call service, gave her neighbor Rachel Welfeld a coronavirus in April. Welfeld recovered from Covid-19 and was being tested to be sure she was no longer positive. Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
North Fulton County | 56 minutes ago
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Free mobile testing for COVID-19 is offered this week in Milton, Sandy Springs and Roswell. The three cities had some increase in new cases from late August into early September, according to a Fulton County Department of Health report.

Roswell had 229 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 21-Sept. 4, a 10% increase compared to the previous 14-day period. There were 166 new cases in Sandy Springs, an increase of nearly 30% from the previous two week period. The report also showed 89 new cases in Milton during the period which was a 17% increase.

A free testing site for COVID-19 will open in Milton, Tuesday. Drive-thru testing will be offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Stonecreek Church, 13540 Highway 9 North.

A mobile testing site opened, in August, in Sandy Springs and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 18. Testing is provided from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the former North Springs Shopping Center, 7300 Roswell Road.

In Roswell, a mobile testing will open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, outside Pleasant Hill Church, 725 Pleasant Hill St.

In north Fulton, Sandy Springs passed a formal face mask law. Roswell issued a directive in August encouraging face masks or coverings be worn in public. Milton, Johns Creek and Alpharetta do not have a law or directive regarding the wearing of face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

