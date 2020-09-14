Three north Fulton cities offering free COVID-19 testing

Roswell had 229 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 21-Sept. 4, a 10% increase compared to the previous 14-day period. There were 166 new cases in Sandy Springs, an increase of nearly 30% from the previous two week period. The report also showed 89 new cases in Milton during the period which was a 17% increase.

A free testing site for COVID-19 will open in Milton, Tuesday. Drive-thru testing will be offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Stonecreek Church, 13540 Highway 9 North.