Three north Fulton cities offering free COVID-19 testing

Free mobile testing for COVID-19 is offered this week in Milton, Sandy Springs and Roswell. The three cities had some increase in new cases from late August into early September, according to a Fulton County Department of Health report.
Roswell had 229 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 21-Sept. 4, a 10% increase compared to the previous 14-day period. There were 166 new cases in Sandy Springs, an increase of nearly 30% from the previous two week period. The report also showed 89 new cases in Milton during the period which was a 17% increase.
A free testing site for COVID-19 will open in Milton, Tuesday. Drive-thru testing will be offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Stonecreek Church, 13540 Highway 9 North.
A mobile testing site opened, in August, in Sandy Springs and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 18. Testing is provided from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the former North Springs Shopping Center, 7300 Roswell Road.
In Roswell, a mobile testing will open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, outside Pleasant Hill Church, 725 Pleasant Hill St.
In north Fulton, Sandy Springs passed a formal face mask law. Roswell issued a directive in August encouraging face masks or coverings be worn in public. Milton, Johns Creek and Alpharetta do not have a law or directive regarding the wearing of face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.