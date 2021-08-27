ajc logo
Three new river overlooks open on Chattahoochee River at Cochran Shoals trail

A view of one of three new overlook decks along the Chattahoochee River at the Cochran Shoals park unit. Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy
North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Three new overlook decks formally opened along the Chattahoochee River at the Cochran Shoals park trail this week. The river overlook platforms are located along the park’s fitness loop.

The platforms overlooking the river are located along the three-mile fitness loop of the Cochran Shoals park trail. Park visitors can access them between Columns Drive and Interstate North parking lots.

The riverside trail, one of 15 parks or trails in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, receives about 20% of the recreation area’s annual visits, according to the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy. The entire Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area runs along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River.

The conservancy raised $60,000 for construction of the overlooks, which began in March and was completed in early August, said Cathy Barnard, a spokesperson for the conservancy. The conservancy and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate completion of construction.

Donations for the three overlooks included contributions in memory the late Chris Poucher and Michael Kaye, both frequent park visitors, Barnard said.

In February, the conservancy and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area also opened a river overlook at the Jones Bridge North park in Johns Creek. That overlook platform was a $50,000 project funded through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to replace the previously deteriorating deck, the statement said.

“The popular river overlook in the Jones Bridge Unit had aged to the point of becoming unstable and had to be closed ...” Phillip Hodges, conservancy board president, said in February. “Fortunately, an anonymous donor through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta stepped in at the right time with a donation ...”

The river overlook at the Jones Bridge North park unit in Johns Creek. The overlook platform opened in February and was a $50,000 project funded through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to replace a deteriorating deck. Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy
