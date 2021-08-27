Three new river overlooks open on Chattahoochee River at Cochran Shoals trail

The platforms overlooking the river are located along the three-mile fitness loop of the Cochran Shoals park trail. Park visitors can access them between Columns Drive and Interstate North parking lots.

The riverside trail, one of 15 parks or trails in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, receives about 20% of the recreation area’s annual visits, according to the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy. The entire Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area runs along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River.