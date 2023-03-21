Thousands cast early vote in Clayton County ahead of special election

Clayton County voters will choose a new sheriff and state representative for House District 75 today in the special-called referendum. Jonesboro residents will also pick a new mayor and two city councilmembers.

Voters will also decide whether to approve a $435 million bond for Clayton County Schools, which wants the money to fund around $350 million for new schools, sports programs, buses and transforming the old Sears building at Southlake Mall into a convocation center.