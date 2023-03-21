Thousands cast early vote in Clayton County ahead of special election

Around 9,500 Clayton County voters cast ballots early in the weeks prior to today’s special election, according to unofficial results from the elections and registration office of the south metro Atlanta community.
Clayton County voters will choose a new sheriff and state representative for House District 75 today in the special-called referendum. Jonesboro residents will also pick a new mayor and two city councilmembers.
Voters will also decide whether to approve a $435 million bond for Clayton County Schools, which wants the money to fund around $350 million for new schools, sports programs, buses and transforming the old Sears building at Southlake Mall into a convocation center.
The Clayton elections office said 9,500 or so ballots were cast between Feb. 27 and March 17 at seven precincts.
