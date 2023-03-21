X

Thousands cast early vote in Clayton County ahead of special election

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Around 9,500 Clayton County voters cast ballots early in the weeks prior to today’s special election, according to unofficial results from the elections and registration office of the south metro Atlanta community.

Clayton County voters will choose a new sheriff and state representative for House District 75 today in the special-called referendum. Jonesboro residents will also pick a new mayor and two city councilmembers.

Voters will also decide whether to approve a $435 million bond for Clayton County Schools, which wants the money to fund around $350 million for new schools, sports programs, buses and transforming the old Sears building at Southlake Mall into a convocation center.

The Clayton elections office said 9,500 or so ballots were cast between Feb. 27 and March 17 at seven precincts.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case12h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
58m ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
10h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
10h ago

Credit: AP

Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Martha Dalton

Martha Dalton to cover Atlanta, Fulton County schools for the AJC
1h ago
Atlanta City Council preps for possibility of hosting Democratic National Convention
13h ago
Inspectors uncover dangers at Georgia facilities for vulnerable adults
15h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
20h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top