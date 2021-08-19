ajc logo
X

The AJC wants to hear from you

210608-Atlanta- Candidates for Atlanta City Council districts 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 answer questions during a forum sponsored by the Committee for a Better Atlanta on Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Caption
210608-Atlanta- Candidates for Atlanta City Council districts 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 answer questions during a forum sponsored by the Committee for a Better Atlanta on Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News
Updated 1 hour ago
We are seeking your thoughts about Atlanta city elections and our coverage

Our journalists are working very hard each day to keep you informed on the latest developments in the race to run Atlanta City Hall.

Unfortunately, even as committed as we are to our mission, we may miss stories that are of concern for you and your neighbors. Please reach out to us through any of the following ways. We look forward to hearing from you.

Got tips?

Please send any questions, story tips, or suggestions to our City Hall reporters, jdcapelouto@ajc.com and wilborn.nobles@ajc.com.

Talk to the candidates:

What issues are most important to you? And what would you ask candidates if you had the chance? Your suggestions could be included in our election stories. Take our short survey

Think we are missing the mark?

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s news gathering is conducted free of bias, partisanship or favor.

Our news staff is committed to objectivity. The credibility of our reporting depends on it.

If you think any of our coverage lacks fairness, we would like to hear from you. Email Managing Editor Leroy Chapman.

staff image
Managing Editor

Transparency:

Read about how The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering the mayor’s race and city council elections and our commitment to be a comprehensive and unbiased source of campaign and election news.

In Other News
1
Meet our Atlanta City Hall reporters
2
What questions do you have for the Atlanta mayoral candidates?
3
Fulton elections chair resigns, plans to qualify for Atlanta council...
4
City looks to install more cameras at parks after Piedmont attack
5
Clayton County Schools to host weekend vaccination drive
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top