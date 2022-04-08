The AJC adds five photojournalists to its visuals team

Miguel Angel Martinez, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, is a graduate of the University of Guadalajara’s School of Fine Arts and has a degree in illustration and graphic design.

His career as a professional photographer began in a studio in Guadalajara as a commercial photographer for a large advertising company.

Upon moving to the United States, Martinez worked as a freelance and staff photographer for multiple publications, including the Durham Herald-Sun, Que Pasa Newspaper and the Independent Weekly in North Carolina; and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His most recent photographer position was with Mundo Hispanico, the largest Spanish-language newspaper the country, a position he held for 14 years. He covered many national events, including President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the National Democratic Convention, international soccer tournaments, and a Super Bowl. He also captured events along the U.S. and Mexican border for stories on immigration.

Martinez has won numerous awards, including a Southeastern Regional Emmy for video. He’s also won a Best in Show award in Outstanding Community Photo from the National Association of Hispanic Publications and has 14 first place awards from the same organization.

He can be reached at miguel.martinez@ajc.com

Caption Steve Schaefer is a visual journalist at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credit: Steve Schaefer

Steve Schaefer started his photojournalism career working for papers in Washington state, South Carolina, and Georgia before transitioning to a freelance career in 1991.

As a freelance photographer, Schaefer’s work appeared on the front pages of the New York Times and USA Today, as well as in the Washington Post. He was also a contract photographer for the New York Times best-selling book “America 24/7.”

Schaefer earned his Masters of Fine Arts from Georgia State University in 2006 and began teaching. He worked full-time as a professor at the Art Institute of Atlanta for seven years, teaching subjects that included photojournalism and advanced multimedia.

For several years, he was on the board of the Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar, the longest continually operating photojournalism conference in America.

He has many hobbies, including woodworking, jewelry making, cooking, and playing with his two Border Collies.

Schaefer has a grown son living in Washington State who is pursuing a career in aviation.

He can be reached at steve.schaefer@ajc.com.

Caption Arvin Temkar, visual journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credit: Arvin Temkar

Arvin Temkar is a photojournalist and writer. He’s half-Filipino and half-Indian, and grew up in Peachtree City and on a U.S. Army base in Japan. Temkar is deeply interested in issues of race, identity, and socioeconomics.

He started his newspaper career at age 12, delivering papers for the Stars and Stripes. Temkar’s work has appeared in publications including Time, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and NBC News. He is secretary of the Atlanta chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.

Temkar has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and attended the 33rd Eddie Adams Workshop. He’s lived in six states and one U.S. territory, ridden a motorcycle across the country, and recently started practicing Filipino martial arts. He lives in Decatur with his partner Monica and their grumpy, senior dog, Misty.

He can be reached at arvin.temkar@ajc.com.

Caption Natrice Miller, visual journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credit: Natrice Miller

Natrice Miller is an Atlanta-based photographer and filmmaker. She graduated from the Florida A&M School of Journalism in 2005 and since then, she has created imagery for a variety of clients and publications, including freelance work with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory University, Marietta Daily Journal, Creative Loafing, and The United Negro College Fund.

She has exhibited her photography in institutions like Cape Cod Museum of Art and Xavier University Art Gallery and her short films have shown in film festivals locally and internationally as well as in museums like Atlanta Contemporary and Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. From photojournalism to short films, Miller is interested in using various forms of media in diverse ways to tell stories. In her spare time, she enjoys dining at restaurants, traveling (she has visited close to 20 countries). She lives in Atlanta with her husband and son.

She can be reached at natrice.miller@ajc.com.

Caption Jason Getz is a visual journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credit: Kennesaw State University

Jason Getz is a professional photographer with over 20-years of experience, including 15 as a staff photographer at various newspapers across the country, eight of which took place at the AJC from 2005-13.

His previous job was as a staff photographer with Kennesaw State University.

Getz is also the owner operator of Getz Images LLC, where he produced editorial and commercial photography for a wide range of clients.

In addition to his wide range of photography skills, he is an expert sports photographer. As a contract sports photographer with USA Today Sports Images, he’s covered every major Atlanta-area sports team.

He’s covered Super Bowls, the 2018 CFB National Championship, and he was part of a 17-person photography team at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. He’s also photographed three of the four professional golf majors, including seven Masters tournaments for the AJC.

Getz grew up in Jupiter, Florida and attended Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He graduated with a B.F.A in Photography in 1998.

Since 2005 he’s lived in the Norcross/Peachtree Corners area, and has been a member of a few ALTA tennis mixed and men’s doubles teams. He’s been married to Ashley Getz for the past 11 years. They have two children, a six-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy… and one cat.

He can be reached at jason.getz@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.