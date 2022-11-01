Stockbridge to hold virtual meeting on proposed Henry annexation Tuesday

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live and will include both information on the proposal and a question-and-answer session with viewers. It is the final town hall before voters vote on the measure on Nov. 8.

Stockbridge is hoping that residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry will agree to become part of the city in the ballot measure. If they approve, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member for the first time starting on Jan. 1, 2023.