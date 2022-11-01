ajc logo
Stockbridge to hold virtual meeting on proposed Henry annexation Tuesday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Stockbridge will hold on Tuesday a virtual meeting on a proposed annexation of Henry County residences into the city.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live and will include both information on the proposal and a question-and-answer session with viewers. It is the final town hall before voters vote on the measure on Nov. 8.

Stockbridge is hoping that residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry will agree to become part of the city in the ballot measure. If they approve, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member for the first time starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

The vote is limited to residents of the following communities: Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly and Northwind.

Others include Wildwood Estates, Piney Woods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.

