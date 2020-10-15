Stockbridge offers $10,000 grants to COVID-19 impacted small businesses

The grants, which will come from the Henry County community’s CARES Act funding, is being offered to help companies with “payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses incurred by the businesses between March 1, 2020 and December 20, 2020,” the city said in a press release.

Eligible recipients must be in an industry that has been affected by the pandemic, demonstrate the incurred income loss was caused by COVID-19 and demonstrate the need for working capital for expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage payments or utility costs. Businesses that previously received a Small Relief Grant or funding from the Paycheck Protection Program are ineligible.