Stockbridge offers $10,000 grants to COVID-19 impacted small businesses

Stockbridge is offering $10,000 grants to small businesses with 20 employees or less that have struggled to make ends meet because of the coronavirus.
The grants, which will come from the Henry County community’s CARES Act funding, is being offered to help companies with “payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses incurred by the businesses between March 1, 2020 and December 20, 2020,” the city said in a press release.
Eligible recipients must be in an industry that has been affected by the pandemic, demonstrate the incurred income loss was caused by COVID-19 and demonstrate the need for working capital for expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage payments or utility costs. Businesses that previously received a Small Relief Grant or funding from the Paycheck Protection Program are ineligible.
“COVID-19 has impacted so many businesses and the city of Stockbridge looks forward to supporting those community businesses that need the assistance,” Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton said. “We are all in this together and we must support the business community as it serves as a critical dynamic for our historical city.”
To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/202374959926166?fbclid=IwAR31r-JN7jMG_lf79PsqV_9s9VFGTbXCcx58Hh2zOe7OLbnQMgm-1jqsrKg.
Funds will be available and approved on a first come basis, the city said.