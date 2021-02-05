X

Stockbridge holding virtual African American History celebration on Saturday

Stockbridge of host 10th Annual African American Heritage Celebration on Saturday.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stockbridge’s 10th Annual African American Heritage Celebration will be held virtually on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube.

The event, which will include Floyd Chapel Baptist Church pastor Erik Vance as keynote speaker, will focus on the black family and their representation, identity and diversity.

“I focus on the empowerment of heritage as it impacts the African American family of both the past and present,” said Stockbridge City Councilman Alphonso Thomas, the celebration’s sponsor. “February is designated as African American History Month, which is an annual observance to celebrate the achievements and history of African Americans. As a COVID-19 precaution, this year’s annual event will be done virtually so all community members can view it safely.”

Others expected to attend include singers Shadale Johnson, Vennie Kush and Anari Vasser. There also will be dance troupes to entertain online viewers.

“Saturday will be memorable and I encourage all generations to watch it,” Thomas said.

