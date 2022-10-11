ajc logo
Stockbridge holding Thursday meeting on proposed annexation

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Stockbridge plans to hold another in-person public meeting Thursday to discuss the proposed annexation of several Henry County neighborhoods in the city.

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at New Faith Christian Church, 396 Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.

If approved by voters, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

The vote is limited to residents of the following communities: Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly and Northwind.

Others include Wildwood Estates, Piney Woods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

