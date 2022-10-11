Stockbridge holding Thursday meeting on proposed annexation

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at New Faith Christian Church, 396 Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.

If approved by voters, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member starting on Jan. 1, 2023.