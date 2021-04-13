Stockbridge, Goodwill partner on Tuesday drive-thru job fair

Stockbridge and Goodwill Stockbridge Career Center will hose a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, the entities have announced.
The event, which will allow participants to drive up and interview for positions, will be held in the parking lot of Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
Those seeking jobs are asked to bring their resumes and to dress professionally, the city said. Masks are required.
“As a COVID-19 precaution, this year’s job fair will take place as a drive thru event but it will be just as productive as the City’s job fairs of the past,” Stockbridge Events Manager Cie Cie Wilson McGhee said. “We have a variety of employers seeking to hire qualified team members on the spot. We encourage all job seekers to join us on this Tuesday for a safe experience.”