Statement from Bill White, CEO of Buckhead City Committee

The prospect of APS refusing more than $300 million from Buckhead taxes and fees of its overall $1.4 billion annual budget is unrealistic. Your own reporting has shown, “only 37% of APS students in third through eighth grade scored at proficient levels in reading on the 2019 Georgia Milestones tests. In math, it was 35%.” According to SchoolDigger, APS is ranked 153rd out of the 193 school systems in Georgia. Those abysmal numbers, and the number of troubled APS schools, recently forced the board to adopt an urgent improvement plan. Buckhead’s property tax base would certainly help to fund those much-needed reforms.

While Georgia law makes clear that APS expands with the City of Atlanta, it is silent on what happens when the city limits contract. The law does not say that APS shall have the same boundaries as the city. Regardless, we are confident the Buckhead City legislation will provide that APS will continue to serve Buckhead families.