Southeastern Hot Rod Show coming to Dalton June 16-17

Hawks launch $50M venture capital fund for women, minority startups
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

It’s time to take off those car covers, polish the wheels, and enjoy some of the coolest cars in north Georgia.

The Southeastern Hot Road show will be held at the North Georgia Fairgrounds in Dalton, Georgia, on June 16-17.

The show, organized by Greg Grier, will feature food, music and dozens of the best hot rods and muscle cars in this area.

“The Southeastern Hot Rod Show is going to be a great show because the car enthusiasts asked for it and we’re making it happen,” said Grier. “Car owners from Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee have already said they’re coming. Looking forward to a great show for participants and spectators alike.”

The best of the cars will receive awards and the event is open to any pre-1972 hot rod or muscle car. Registration is $30 per vehicle, $10 for spectators. Children under 10 get in for free.

For more information, email Grier at greg@southeasternhotrodshow.com.

