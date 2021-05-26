Snellville to fully reopen senior center

Snellville’s older residents once again have a dedicated space to spend time with one another and participate in recreational activities.
The Snellville Senior Center will return to regular hours starting June 14, more than a year after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oak Road facility started to gradually reopen starting May 1 as restrictions eased. When fully open, the center’s hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a slight reduction in normal programming and special events.
“Our job is to offer as many programs as we can for the members to be stimulated physically, mentally and spiritually,” said Lisa Platt, director of Snellville Parks and Recreation, in a press release. “But we will also maintain a safe environment while offering such programs for our members.”
Members will be required to wear masks and socially distance at the center. There will be hand sanitizer throughout the facility and frequent cleaning will take place regularly.