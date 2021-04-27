Snellville denies controversial five-home subdivision

“Before I really took a look at this project, I was surprised by the pushback from moving something from commercial to residential,” said Mayor Barbara Bender after the votes. “But when you step back and really take a look at the area and what’s on either side and across the street, this is clearly infill development that doesn’t belong in this spot.”

Roger Fisher, owner of the development group, said he disagreed with city officials branding the proposed subdivision as spot-zoning, given there’s a larger residential subdivision to the north of it.

The city’s planning department and planning commissioners recommended the council greenlight the project with stipulations. Oberholtzer railed against the notion that an approximately $400,000 home could be classified as affordable, one of the justifications by the planning department to allowing the rezoning.

The homes would have faced a small road connected to Oak Road and ended in a cul-de-sac. Residents also voiced concerns over large vehicles, like garbage pickup trucks and school buses, being unable to turn around on the road. Fisher said the road would have had plenty of space, being the same size as a road in any other subdivision.

The two-story farmhouse style homes with prominent double garage doors would have cost about $400,000 on the low end, Fisher said. Varying in square footage, the homes would have split the planned subdivision’s 1.17-acres.

“The big tracts are starting to go away, so they’re going to have to start looking to find some areas for viable, middle-of-the-road housing,” said Fisher, adding that the council’s decision “is what it is.”