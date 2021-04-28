Snellville approves 90 townhomes on Scenic Highway

“I’ve heard so many comments from my neighbors (and) understand their concerns about the density, as well as their concerns that this will become yet another rental community that we’ll not be able to sustain,” Lenski said. “That is absolutely what we do not want to see on the south side of our city. I cannot support it.”

The approximately 1,500-square-feet townhomes will be located near single-family homes in the Lanier Forest subdivision and underdeveloped commercial property. The property was zoned for commercial and office space before the council’s decision.

Mitch Peevy, a representative for Meritage Homes, said it makes more sense to place homes rather than “failed commercial” in people’s backyards. It will take at least 18 months for building to commence, he said, with each home costing about $300,000.

Councilmember Gretchen Schulz said she originally “struggled” to accept the density of the homes. But, like Peevy, she believes nearby residents would prefer a subdivision over a noisy shopping center with delivery trucks and trash bins.