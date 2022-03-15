Scott Trubey named economy editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As the AJC’s banking reporter, Trubey covered the bankruptcy of Sea Island; the impact of foreclosures on neighborhoods across metro Atlanta; and followed the bizarre tale of Aubrey Lee Price, an investment adviser and preacher, who bought a struggling small town Georgia bank.

Price, it was later learned, was running an investment fraud, which contributed to the failure of the bank and Price went on the lam after staging his death, only to be found by authorities in a routine traffic stop.

In 2017, Trubey joined a team reporting on the federal investigation into Atlanta City Hall. He was also part of the team with Senior Editor Dan Klepal and Channel 2 Action News reporters that uncovered efforts by former Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration to withhold records from the public. The AJC and Channel 2 sued the city and in a settlement the city established a new transparency officer position to ensure compliance with the state’s open records law.

Born in Athens, Ga., Trubey graduated from high school in Oconee County. In 2005, he graduated with a journalism degree from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Scott and his wife live in Dunwoody and have a daughter. Trubey can be reached at scott.trubey@ajc.com.

