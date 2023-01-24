ajc logo
SBA business centers open in Henry, Troup to help storm victims

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Henry County residents struggling with the impact of storms earlier this month can get help from the Small Business Administration at Business Recovery Centers.

The Henry center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Locust Grove Public Library, 115 MLK Jr. Boulevard in Locust Grove. An accompanying facility has been set up from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glenn Robertson Drive in LaGrange.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster, Francisco Sanchez, Jr., associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Assistance, said in a statement.

“Business owners can meet in person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery,” he said.

Residents from Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA, the agency said.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for small businesses and most private nonprofits in Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson and Walton, the SBA said.

The centers will operate on the Monday through Saturday schedules until further notice, the SBA said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
