SBA business centers open in Henry, Troup to help storm victims

The Henry center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Locust Grove Public Library, 115 MLK Jr. Boulevard in Locust Grove. An accompanying facility has been set up from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glenn Robertson Drive in LaGrange.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster, Francisco Sanchez, Jr., associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Assistance, said in a statement.