Breaking: Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Quikrete cements $11 billion deal to create building materials behemoth

The privately held Sandy Springs company to buy Colorado rival
Quikrete on Monday confirmed plans acquire Denver-based Summit Materials. Quikrete, while typically low-profile, has a five-year agreement to pay the Atlanta Braves to place a company patch on the team uniforms.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Quikrete on Monday confirmed plans acquire Denver-based Summit Materials. Quikrete, while typically low-profile, has a five-year agreement to pay the Atlanta Braves to place a company patch on the team uniforms.
By
40 minutes ago

Quikrete, the privately held Sandy Springs concrete and cement company, will buy Denver-based Summit Materials in a deal worth more than $11 billion, including assumed debt.

Quikrete is the top producer of packaged concrete and cement mixes in North America, and the combination will create an even bigger construction materials giant.

Quikrete will pay $52.50 a share in cash for Summit in an agreement the companies said would likely close in the first half of next year after approval comes from Summit shareholders and regulators.

Summit makes ready-mix concrete products and is a supplier of asphalt surfacing in the U.S. and Canada. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Quikrete has a generally low profile in the metro Atlanta business community. One exception is the company’s sponsorship of the Atlanta Braves, paying for the Quikrete logo to appear on a patch on uniforms.

The company, founded in 1940, owns a portfolio of brands that include Quikrete, Spec Mix, Rinker Materials, U.S. Pipe, Contech Engineered Solutions, Keystone Hardscapes, Pavestone, Custom Building Products and QPR.

In a statement released by Summit, Quikrete Chief Executive Officer Will Magill said the deal is part of the company’s long-term strategic plan for growth.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand our capabilities and geographic presence,” he said. “Summit is a recognized leader with a highly complementary portfolio.”

Quikrete officials declined further comment. The company declined to provide further information about its size and employment levels.

Summit, a publicly traded company, saw its stock rise after confirming in October that a corporate suitor had made an offer to buy the company.

Summit stock was trading as low as $36.83 a share in early October. The acquisition price of $52.50 per share represents a boost of more than 42.5% from that price.

On Monday, Summit stock was essentially flat, trading at $50.75 a share in early afternoon, within $2 a share of its all-time high.

Since becoming Summit CEO four years ago, Anne Noonan has been divesting “noncore assets” to drive up earnings. That strategy has fueled annual growth, with the company’s stock price averaging 35% a year, according to the Journal.

Last year, Summit combined with a Colombian concrete maker’s American subsidiary in a deal valued at $3.2 billion, the paper reported.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nvidia beats earnings expectations as investors eye demand for Blackwell AI chips
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

DirecTV calls off acquisition of rival Dish, possibly ending a yearslong pursuit
Placeholder Image

Credit: Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

SEC fines UPS $45 million, saying it improperly valued freight business
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta settles pollution claims tied to public safety training center construction
Anchor Justin Farmer leaving broadcast news and WSB-TV for finance
Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency 2h ago
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves