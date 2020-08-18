Sandy Springs presents riverfront development ideas

The city of Sandy Springs is seeking public input on riverfront development ideas for three locations in the north end of the city. The virtual presentation of multi-use trails, riverfront parks and a mixed-used development is intended to help create a concept and generate discussion, and is not actual design plans, officials said.
The virtual open house for the Sandy Springs Riverfront Vision Plan, which started Monday, continues through Aug. 23.
Enhanced access to the Chattahoochee River is a priority of the plan produced by the North End Revitalization Task Force, a 14-member group that outlined an approach to redeveloping the community with housing, shopping and green space connectivity.
The presentation shows redevelopment options at Morgan Falls, Roswell Road at Azalea Drive and Crooked Creek Park. Each would have an observation tower.
Morgan Falls has existing park areas, green space, a pier and riverbank where residents are often seen fishing. The open house proposes an observation tower, additional trails and a more defined riverfront park space. Charleston Riverfront Park is presented as an example.
The images show that the north end of Sandy Springs at Roswell Road and Azalea Drive could include a residential development and new bridge along with river access and trails.
Sandy Springs has plans underway for Crooked Creek Park, located in the panhandle of Sandy Springs near Holcomb Bridge Road. City Council approved a $157,000 contract in December to construct a mile-long pedestrian trail to the river. A circular pedestrian bridge similar to one on South Peachtree Creek Trail in Atlanta is shown in the presentation.
In addition to riverfront areas, the North End Revitalization Task Force advised Sandy Springs City Council on new housing developments, ways to make Roswell Road walkable, and a path that would be similar to the Atlanta Beltline.
Affordable housing in Sandy Springs has become an increased focus since the task force was formed in 2018.