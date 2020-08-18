Sandy Springs presents riverfront development ideas

The images show that the north end of Sandy Springs at Roswell Road and Azalea Drive could include a residential development and new bridge along with river access and trails.

Sandy Springs has plans underway for Crooked Creek Park, located in the panhandle of Sandy Springs near Holcomb Bridge Road. City Council approved a $157,000 contract in December to construct a mile-long pedestrian trail to the river. A circular pedestrian bridge similar to one on South Peachtree Creek Trail in Atlanta is shown in the presentation.

In addition to riverfront areas, the North End Revitalization Task Force advised Sandy Springs City Council on new housing developments, ways to make Roswell Road walkable, and a path that would be similar to the Atlanta Beltline.

Affordable housing in Sandy Springs has become an increased focus since the task force was formed in 2018.