Sandy Springs group to host conversation on fair voting, presidential election

A public discussion on fair voting and the presidential election will take place Tuesday with officials from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Leadership Sandy Springs will host an online conversation with Gabriel Sterling, voting implementation manager for the Secretary of State’s office and Vasu Abhiraman, policy counsel for the ACLU, for its free Live Learn Lead at Noon event.
Pam Rosenthal, chairwoman of the series, said the discussion is intended to clarify misinformation and what the state is doing to implement fair voting.
“With today’s climate, I think everyone wants to be assured that their vote is going to count,” she said.
Josh Belinfante, who was counsel for former Gov. Sonny Perdue, will moderate the conversation with Sterling and Abhiraman.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions, Rosenthal said, and must register online to receive a link for the event.
Live Learn Lead is a speaker series presented by Leadership Sandy Springs on topics that concern the residential and business community.
Live Learn Lead’s February event included Erica H. James, former dean of The Goizueta Business School at Emory University; Michael Goltzman, vice president of Global Policy and Sustainability at Coca Cola and others discussing corporate priorities and stakeholders.
The online event begins at noon Tuesday. For more information visit the Leadership Sandy Springs website.