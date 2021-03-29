Sandy Springs councilman Bauman announces reelection bid

During a call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bauman praised Sandy Springs police and fire departments and emergency medical technicians but said the city has work to do to make all residents feel included.

“I’m not unaware of what’s going on in the world,” he said. “No doubt what 2020 revealed permeated everything. Any community is one incident away from problems. Elected officials can’t prevent that.”

Sandy Springs recently formed a diversity and inclusion committee. The committee followed 44 virtual group conversations on race with residents last year that revealed many minorities feel unwelcome in their city.

Bauman said those sentiments can block diversity among elected officials.

“Along with that is what attracts people and inhibits people to be in public service,” he said. “In 2017, six of seven races were unopposed.”

While Bauman currently has no opposition, new candidates have announced runs in other Sandy Springs races. Mayor Rusty Paul and all six City Council seats are up for reelection in November.

Bauman said that in addition to diversity, he’s focused on the city’s capital projects for redevelopment and transportation, as well as pedestrian connectivity to Chastain Park.

“When I ran in 2013, I ran on the idea of having a connected community — trails, sidewalks, the city center,” he said. “They were mostly physical connections; how we get places. In 2021, there’s a deeper meaning.”