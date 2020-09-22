Sandy Springs charity to hold 'Vintage Affair’ virtual fundraiser

CAC moved the event online for safety precautions, Communications Manager Kristen Ristino said. Live and silent auctions, music and dinner will still take place with a $100 ticket, she said.

The CAC reports that it has received a total of $1 million through COVID-19 relief grants from philanthropic organizations such as the Couchman-Noble Foundation and Sandy Springs Society as well as the city of Sandy Springs and DeKalb and Fulton Counties. But by August, CAC had distributed nearly all of the funds to residents experiencing job loss and in need of rental assistance, a statement said.