Sandy Springs alarm law upheld by appellate court

The alarm industry sued Sandy Springs in 2018 over the ordinance that levies a fine against them for repeated false alarms. That same year a U.S. District Court ruled that the city’s law was valid, and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision on Friday.

Sandy Springs fined residents for false alarms when the ordinance was first approved in 2012. But city officials found accidental or non-emergency calls still interfered with first responders’ work, so in 2018 the city began fining alarm companies instead. According to Sandy Springs, the 911 call center received approximately 10,000 false alarm calls in 2017.