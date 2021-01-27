“Safe place” data will dictate Clayton County Schools reopening

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley on Tuesday said the district will bring students back to class when coronavirus is less of a threat.
In a virtual “State of the Schools” address, his fourth as the district’s leader, Beasley talked about delivering 5.5 million meals to students, growing participation in advanced placement classes during remote learning and thousands of dollars in donations from metro Atlanta businesses and community organizations to the school system.
But he saved the big news for last: When would the school system return to in-person instruction.
“We look forward to seeing you pretty soon, he said in closing remarks. “As the vaccine is rolled out (and) as the data improves, it’s our commitment to return to face-to-face instruction.”
Clayton Schools leaders have said they will offer in-class instruction when COVID-19 infections drop to 100 cases or fewer per 100,000 people for six consecutive weeks. Clayton County health officials reported 710 cases per 100,000 people in the first weeks of January.
He added that the reopening will occur “As soon as that data tells us that we are in a good place, a safe place, the best place for our students, for our teachers, for our principals for our employees for community.”