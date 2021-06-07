Rowen Foundation to hold community meeting in Dacula Wednesday

A community meeting will be held Wednesday for residents to weigh in on a massive Gwinnett development.
The event, for residents to hear about plans for Rowen and offer feedback, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Dacula. It’s sponsored by the Rowen Foundation.
Rowen is a planned 2,000-acre “knowledge community” outside of Dacula, near the Barrow County line. Gwinnett County let nearly $68 million in bonds to pay for construction of the project, which is envisioned as a research community focusing on agriculture, medicine and the environment.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Dacula Park Activity Building at 2735 Old Auburn Ave. in Dacula. There will be no online option.
To attend the event, RSVP at https://www.rowenlife.com/community-event/community-event-06-21/