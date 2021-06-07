Rowen Foundation to hold community meeting in Dacula Wednesday

The event, for residents to hear about plans for Rowen and offer feedback, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Dacula. It’s sponsored by the Rowen Foundation.

Rowen is a planned 2,000-acre “knowledge community” outside of Dacula, near the Barrow County line. Gwinnett County let nearly $68 million in bonds to pay for construction of the project, which is envisioned as a research community focusing on agriculture, medicine and the environment.