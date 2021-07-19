ajc logo
X

Roswell to host workshop for those interested in public office

(Courtesy City of Roswell)
Caption
(Courtesy City of Roswell)

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Local News
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

State professionals are hosting a workshop for people interested in running for public office in Roswell, which hasn’t been without its municipal drama.

The workshop will be Aug. 3 — a couple weeks ahead of the qualifying period to run in the Nov. 2 election for the city’s mayor and council posts 4, 5 and 6.

Roswell politics has, at times, prompted ethics complaints and caused fellow elected officials to mute each other. A group formed in 2017 to encourage civility in politics and spur higher turnout.

ExploreRoswell residents speak out for and against Pamphleteer tabloid

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission (GGT & CFC), which used to be called the State Ethics Commission, will run the workshop. Staff will instruct people on the Campaign Finance Act and how it applies to candidates and public officials.

“Topics may include preliminary matters, definitions, forms, reports, late filing fees, contribution limits and campaign records,” according to a post from the city’s Facebook.

ExploreRoswell election over development issues showcases ‘mud-slinging’

Those interested in attending should RSVP by Thursday, July 29 to Roswell City Clerk Marlee Press at mpress@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6280. The workshop will be held in Room 220 of Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St.

The qualifying period runs from Monday, Aug.16 to Friday, Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Caption
Scott Rosenblum and Todd Rushing talk about how they are bringing a social club to Roswell. Video by Adrianne Murchison

In Other News
1
Clayton County takes a deep dive into its economic development future
2
Henry County sets operating times for senior centers
3
Atlanta delays new rules for Airbnb, other short-term rentals
4
DeKalb school district renews membership with accreditation group
5
Atlanta native Vernon Jordan honored at memorial service
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top