Roswell to host workshop for those interested in public office

State professionals are hosting a workshop for people interested in running for public office in Roswell, which hasn’t been without its municipal drama.
The workshop will be Aug. 3 — a couple weeks ahead of the qualifying period to run in the Nov. 2 election for the city’s mayor and council posts 4, 5 and 6.
Roswell politics has, at times, prompted ethics complaints and caused fellow elected officials to mute each other. A group formed in 2017 to encourage civility in politics and spur higher turnout.
The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission (GGT & CFC), which used to be called the State Ethics Commission, will run the workshop. Staff will instruct people on the Campaign Finance Act and how it applies to candidates and public officials.
“Topics may include preliminary matters, definitions, forms, reports, late filing fees, contribution limits and campaign records,” according to a post from the city’s Facebook.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by Thursday, July 29 to Roswell City Clerk Marlee Press at mpress@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6280. The workshop will be held in Room 220 of Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St.
The qualifying period runs from Monday, Aug.16 to Friday, Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.