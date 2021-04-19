Roswell shooting and arrest adds to residents’ fears

Police were called to the complex about 2:20 p.m. Sunday after several neighbors heard gunshots. When they arrived, people in the area told officers they saw the suspect run into the complex, Lupo said in statement.

“Officers quickly set up a perimeter to contain the suspect and were able to locate and take him into custody without incident,” Lupo said.

Lupo added that officers recovered a handgun from McGill that had been previously stolen in South Carolina. Roswell police charged McGill with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

Martin’s Landing is an older wooded community of nearly 2,000 single family homes, townhomes, condominiums and apartments. Since Sunday, social media chatter has been filled with neighbors discussing the shooting incident and fears of increased gun violence locally and nationally.

Comments posted on the Nextdoor neighborhood app ranged from descriptions of the “Wild Wild West” to “defund the police.”

Concerned Martin’s Landing resident Shari Perkins mentioned a recent murder in Sandy Springs where a woman was killed by her tenant.

“This is getting (ridiculous),” Perkins posted on Nextdoor. “Can’t even feel safe around your own house … Scary world we live in!”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roswell Police at 770-640-4100.