Roswell Roots Black History festival to feature storytellers, performances and more

The Black experience of working on the Archibald Smith Plantation from growing farm crops to building structures and maintaining the property, as well and the changing of times from post-Civil War into the 20th century will be discussed by Veta Tucker Ph.D. from noon - 4p.m. Feb. 13 at Smith Plantation. Tucker is a retired professor of African American Studies and African American literature at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

Enslaved people built the historic home after arriving in Georgia with the Smith family in 1838. The Smiths were one of Roswell’s founding families.

Works by the late artist Daniel Hodges will be displayed in Roswell City Hall through the end of February. Hodges’ work features images of Kobe Bryant, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama as well as people in everyday life.

Visit the Roswell Roots website for a complete list of events.