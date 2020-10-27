Roswell restaurant fundraiser for ALS honors late teacher

A popular Roswell restaurant will hold a fundraiser Tuesday benefiting Lou Gehrig’s Disease honoring the late friend of the establishment who inspired the event and died tragically in 2018.
Lucky’s Burgers and Brew General Manager Ted Lescher said he expects customers will make donations to a charity for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) throughout the day and into the night in honor of Sue Scheer. She helped to start the fundraiser eight years ago, he said.
Live rock music led by Doug Easterly starts at 6 p.m.
Lucky’s built a backyard area during the coronavirus pandemic with picnic tables spaced apart. The general manager said masks will be handed out during throughout the day and patron’s temperatures will be taken by a staff member.
Scheer was a regular customer and a Roswell teacher of children with special needs. In 2012, she asked Lucky’s to help raise funds for her mother who was sick from ALS disease at the time and later died, Lescher said.
The fundraiser became a regular event where Scheer would guest bartend to help raise donations for an ALS charity, he added.
Scheer was killed after being struck by a van while crossing Alpharetta Street near Lucky’s. Her October 2018 death occurred a few days before the annual fundraiser, Lescher said.
“It turned into a huge charity function and we’ve been keeping it going in honor of Sue and her mom,” he said.
This year the funds will benefit a nonprofit in the state where Scheer’s mother lived, he added, ALS of Michigan.