Roswell restaurant fundraiser for ALS honors late teacher

The fundraiser became a regular event where Scheer would guest bartend to help raise donations for an ALS charity, he added.

Scheer was killed after being struck by a van while crossing Alpharetta Street near Lucky’s. Her October 2018 death occurred a few days before the annual fundraiser, Lescher said.

“It turned into a huge charity function and we’ve been keeping it going in honor of Sue and her mom,” he said.

This year the funds will benefit a nonprofit in the state where Scheer’s mother lived, he added, ALS of Michigan.