Roswell police selling ribbons, signs to support holiday fundraiser

The police department started its holiday campaign this week, asking the public to contribute by purchasing police yard signs, ribbons and magnets.

“We had to brainstorm and find a way to get money to support children in need,” Thompson said. “We made these signs and magnets. All proceeds go to the fund.”

Thompson said the department plans to provide clothing, toys and other gifts as well as holiday meals to families.

“And we will make the delivery with the sirens and lights on,” he said.

Contributors can get a police ribbon with a $10 donation, or a yard sign supportive of police for $20, by texting “RPDHeroes” to 44321 and following the directions. Those seeking more information can call 770-640-4192.