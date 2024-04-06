Roswell police K-9 diagnosed with cancer dies after emergency

A Roswell police K-9 diagnosed with cancer died Friday during a treatment for a medical emergency.

Edo has worked alongside his handler Officer Peter MacDonald as a dual-purpose K-9 at the Roswell Police Department since August 2020. He was proficient in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches and evidence recovery.

The K-9 was diagnosed with an “aggressive and widespread” form of cancer during treatment for a “sudden” medical emergency, officials said.