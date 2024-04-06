Roswell police K-9 diagnosed with cancer dies after emergency

A Roswell police K-9 diagnosed with cancer died Friday during a treatment for a medical emergency.
Edo has worked alongside his handler Officer Peter MacDonald as a dual-purpose K-9 at the Roswell Police Department since August 2020. He was proficient in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches and evidence recovery.
The K-9 was diagnosed with an “aggressive and widespread” form of cancer during treatment for a “sudden” medical emergency, officials said.
“Surrounded by the love and affection of his police family, Edo passed peacefully,” the department said.
Edo was born in March 2019 in Hungary. He was a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix.
“He served the Roswell community courageously and unwaveringly, and will be deeply be missed,” authorities said.
