Roswell partners target late 2022 for Canton Street social club opening

Caption Pictured are renderings of bungalows from the swimming pool area of a private social club planned for Canton Street in Roswell. Courtesy Scott Rosenblum

The social club is already generating interest in memberships that can cost up to $10,000, Rosenblum said.

Last Wednesday, Rosenblum and Rushing toured the mansion with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to share their vision for the club.

Rushing is known for his popular restaurants including Two Urban Licks, located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. Rushing said he’s still working out the experience he wants to create for people entering the club but he does have some preliminary ideas.

He plans to open the space that now has two small parlors and on each side of a narrow hallway, and also create some mystery and surprise, he said.

“We’ll open up some walls but we’ll try to keep the integrity of the main house intact,” he said.

Rosenblum has said the 9,000-square-foot space will compare to a tranquil Napa Valley resort. Plans include 10 two-story hotel bungalow rooms on the two-acre property for overnight stays. The bungalows will overlook a swimming pool.

A restaurant will be located in the main club space on the home’s main floor and will open into a balcony. A second restaurant will be located downstairs and open to a newly constructed patio and garden. Guests staying in the bungalow hotel will have partial access to the club, Rosenblum said.